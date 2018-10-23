Rallis India Q2 net profit up 10 pc at Rs 85 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Agriculture solutions firm Rallis India Tuesday reported 10.14 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 85.09 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 77.25 crore in the September quarter last year, as per a regulatory filing.Net income increased to Rs 662.70 crore from Rs 591.22 crore in the year-ago period.Expenses increased to Rs 543.27 crore from Rs 479.74 crore in the said period.Rallis India shares fell 2.61 per cent to settle at Rs 179 a piece on BSE. PTI LUX LUX ANUANU