Rallis India shares tank over 6% after disappointing Q4 results

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Shares of agriculture solutions firm Rallis India today slumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a decline of about 37 per cent in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March of 2017-18.

The stock plunged 6.36 per cent to end at Rs 219.50 on BSE. During the day, it dropped 6.84 per cent to Rs 218.35.

On NSE, shares of the company tumbled 6.39 per cent to settle at Rs 219.

Rallis India yesterday reported a decline of about 37 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.58 crore for the quarter ended March of 2017-18.

The Tata group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 31.01 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

The total income marginally increased to Rs 373.84 crore during the period as against Rs 371.85 crore during quarter ended March 31, 2017. PTI SUM MKJ