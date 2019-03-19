Rallis to suspend operations of Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat due to fire

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Gujarat Pollution Control Board has directed Tata group firm Rallis to suspend its operations in its plant at Ankleshwar due to fire causing injury to four persons. In a filing to the BSE, Rallis India said it has received a letter Tuesday from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board directing the company to suspend its operations at one of its units in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, caused by a flash fire during transfer operations. "While there was no environmental and material impact to the plant, unfortunately four persons were injured who are undergoing medical treatment. The company is taking appropriate steps to restore the said unit's operations at the earliest," it added. The company said the annual shutdown of the unit is also being advanced from April 1 as earlier planned to mitigate any financial impact. PTI MJH HRS