Ram temple should be constructed after SC's order and popular consensus

Udaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal said Sunday a magnificent Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court's judgment and with popular consensus.At a press conference here, the Railway minister said the BJP has always made it clear that a Ram temple should be constructed at the birth place of lord Rama."The party has clarified its view that there should be a decision on the matter as soon as possible with the consensus of all," he told reporters here. He said that whatever the Shiv Sena, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the RSS have said on the issue is something which the people of the country want. PTI SDA DPB