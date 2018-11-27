Ram Temple: VHP delegation meets J-K Guv, submits memorandum

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Satya Pal Malik, as it seeks to drum up support for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.A VHP delegation led by its state president Leela Karan called on Malik at the Raj Bhavan here and submitted the memorandum, an official spokesman said.He said the delegation conveyed on behalf of Hindus of the state that a law should be passed by the central government for construction of the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and submitted a memorandum in this regard. PTI TAS CK