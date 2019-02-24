Rama Rao, AP IT min engage in war of words over election win in assembly polls

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) TRS working president K T Rama Rao and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh were engaged in a war of words on Saturday over who would win the upcoming state assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.Rama Rao is the son of Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, while Lokesh is the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.Rama Rao, in an informal interaction with the media, said the YSR Congress would win the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, and that Naidu would face a rout.Naidu will not be able to call the shots in Delhi, post the Lok Sabha elections, and not even in Vijayawada (where the capital city of AP is coming up), Rama Rao claimed.Naidu has been making efforts to put together a non-BJP front.The TRS would urge people to make it victorious in 16 Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 17, leaving Hyderabad held by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi) to "dictate terms to Delhi" in the interests of Telangana, Rama Rao said.Rama Rao had earlier met YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on working together for a non-Congress, non-BJP front advocated by the TRS president.The Telugu Desam Party had fought the recent Assembly polls in Telangana in alliance with the Congress against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, but lost at the hustings.Hitting back at Rama Rao, Lokesh alleged on Twitter that three leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) have come together and conspiring as they could not take on one leader (Naidu).It is clear from the remarks of Rama Rao that the three leaders remembered Chandrababu Naidu even in their dreams, he claimed.KCR and his colleagues, who work hard to defeat the TDP, are sure to be disappointed, Lokesh said. PTI SJR KJ