Raman Singh's son-in-law questioned in hospital fraud case

Raipur, May 6 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh's son-in-law Dr Puneet Gupta Monday appeared before Raipur Police in a case of alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as superintendent of a state-run hospital here, an official said.Gupta was arrested at the police station and later released as he had been awarded an anticipatory bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court in the case, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI.Gupta reached the Golebazar police station at around 10:30 am to record his statement after a fourth notice was issued to him by police seeking his appearance in connection with the case lodged on March 15, officials said.Earlier, a lookout notice was also issued against Gupta to ensure that he did not leave the country."Gupta was questioned for about four hours by a deputy superintendent of police rank officer at Golebazar police station, where the case has been lodged," Sheikh said."During interrogation, Gupta's replies were unsatisfactory. Another notice will be soon issued to him for his questioning for the second time," the SP said.The state government, meanwhile, has filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, seeking to reject the anticipatory bail granted to Gupta by the HC.The matter has been posted for hearing in the top court on May 7, he added.On March 15, a case was registered against Dr Gupta for allegedly committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore when he was superintendent of the DKS Post Graduate Institute and Research Centre, Raipur.Incumbent superintendent of DKS hospital Dr Kamal Kishore Sahare had lodged the complaint in this regard.Sahare, in his complaint, said a probe committee had found that Gupta allegedly misused his position and committed a fraud of Rs 50 crore.Gupta, on Monday, refused to take questions from the media after coming out of the police station.After the Congress came to power in the 2018 Assembly polls, Gupta was shifted from the DKS hospital to the Raipur Medical College as an officer on special duty (OSD).He, however, resigned from government service in February after a case was registered against him by a Congress leader in connection with the alleged fixing of the Antagarh Assembly bypoll held in 2014.Former CM and BJP national vice president Raman Singh had recently claimed police action against his son-in-law was politically motivated, and that the case would not stand in court. PTI TKP BNM IJT