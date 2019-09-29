Ramayana heritage of entire mankind: Vice President Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Ramayana is a heritage of the entire mankind and called for efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen people's understanding of the immortal epic.Asserting that the Ramayana reminds people of their duty towards the world, society, and family, Naidu said it also defines the relationship of human beings with one another, and with mother earth, birds, and animals.The Ramayana reminds people that one's pious duty is to work in the larger interest of the society and the country, he said adding 'Ram Rajya' is waiting to be realised.Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra's dance drama 'SHRIRAM' here, the Vice President asked everyone to take small steps daily for common good, such as controlling pollution, saving water or preserving the environment and others to make the world a better place."Ram Rajya is waiting to be realised. Our smallest contribution will help in realising the ideal Ram Rajya -- a truly enlightened ethical democratic society," he said.Naidu described the Ramayana as a heritage of the entire mankind and called for efforts to preserve, propagate and deepen peoples understanding of it."As we know, tradition is best preserved through constant recreation," he addedTalking about the core values of the Ramayana and its essence, the Vice President said 'Ramleela' was not meant only to recollect and recreate the episodes of Lord Ram's life and enjoy the taste of different 'rasas' that the performance would give the audience, but it makes people realise the message it has for all humanity.Pointing out that technology brought mankind together and that everybody is a global citizen, Naidu observed that it is time to have distinct duties and responsibilities towards each other, towards nature and environment, towards all the beings and elements that make the world."We have to perfect the art of living together. This is the true spirit of our ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). This is the ideal of caring and sharing that is at the core of our philosophy," he added. PTI SKC SKC NSDNSD