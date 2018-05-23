Ramco Cements posts Q4 net profit of Rs 108 cr

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Ramco Cements today reported its standalone net profit at Rs 108.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 134.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,273.76 crore as against Rs 1,196.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the said quarter is not comparable with the year-ago period due to GST implementation.

The companys total expenses stood at Rs 1,068.46 crore.

For the entire 2017-18, its consolidated net profit was at Rs 563.76 crore. It stood at Rs 662.74 crore in 2016-17.

Total consolidated income of Ramco Cements stood at Rs 4,616.43 crore as against Rs 4,621.96 crore in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Ramco Cements informed BSE that its board today has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 2018.

Shares of the company today settled 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 798 apiece on BSE. PTI KRH SBT SBT