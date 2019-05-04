scorecardresearch
Ramdev lodges complaint against Yechury for linking Hinduism with violence

Dehradun, May 4 (PTI) Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday lodged a complaint against CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Haridwar for allegedly linking Hinduism with violence. In his complaint, Ramdev said by linking Hinduism with violence, Yechury has hurt Hindu sentiments all over the country, SSP Haridwar Janmaijai Khanduri told PTI on phone. "It is an attempt by Yechury to defame the religion which must be condemned," Ramdev said. An FIR was registered in the case, the SSP said, adding that officials concerned were asked to look into the matter. Referring to claims by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that Hindus cannot indulge in violence, Yechury had Friday said Hindu mythological books like the Ramayana and Mahabharata were replete with instances of violence. "It is a fallacy to say that Hindus cannot engage in violence," Yechury had said. PTI ALM SNESNESNE

