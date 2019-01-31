Ramgarh election: Cong candidate leading with over 16,000 votes

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Ruling Congress is leading in the Ramgarh assembly constituency in Rajasthan where the party's candidate Shafia Zubair is leading with over 16,000 votes after 14 out of total 20 rounds of voting, officials said Thursday.BJP's Sukhwant Singh is trailing behind by securing 35.30 per cent votes against Congress's Zubair who has so far secured 47.73 per cent votes, according to the election department. BSP candidate and former union minister's son Jagat Singh, a former MLA, is trailing on third position. The counting of remaining votes is going on amid tight security arrangements in Ramgarh. As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election on January 28. The election to the assembly seat could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of December 7 Rajasthan elections. PTI SDA ANBANB