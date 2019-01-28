Rami Malek, Glenn Close and 'Black Panther' big winners at SAG Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 28 (PTI) Marvel's superhero blockbuster "Black Panther" won the top honour at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards as it took home the best cast ensemble trophy, SAG-AFTRA's equivalent of a best picture award.The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, beat "A Star is Born", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Crazy Rich Asians" and "BlacKkKlansman" to receive the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. "To be young, gifted and black, we all know what it's like to be told there's no screen or stage to be featured on. We know what it's like to be underneath and not above... We knew we had something special we could give the world," the film's lead Chadwick Boseman said in the acceptance speech. "Black Panther", fronted by virtually an all-black cast, also won the award for best stunt ensemble. The prize was announced prior to the awards telecast, which was hosted by Megan Mullally, the show's second female host ever after Kristen Bell last year.Other big winners at the ceremony were Glenn Close, named best actress in a leading role for "The Wife", and Rami Malek, who was given the trophy of best actor in a film for "Bohemian Rhapsody"."I am so proud to receive this award from my fellow actors. Film is the only art form that allows us the close-up, two eyes looking into two eyes. The power that we have is two human eyes looking into two other eyes. That will give us empathy and understanding," Close said following the win."This just seems extraordinary to me. I never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men," Malek, who was embraced by fellow nominee Bradley Cooper on his way to the stage, said. He also mentioned Queen singer Freddie Mercury, and how he was "about stepping up and living your best life. I feel that and he allows us to feel that."Oscar-nominated Mahersala Ali of "Green Book" followed up Golden Globe honour by winning the male actor in a supporting role award. "The more I'm fortunate and blessed enough to do this work, the more I need the rest of you in this room," Ali said, thanking co-star Viggo Mortensen "for making me better."Emily Blunt was the surprise winner of the best supporting actor female award for her performance in "A Quiet Place", directed by her husband actor John Krasinski. She defeated award season favourites Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. Amy Adams and Margot Robbie were also nominated in the category.Blunt said she was sharing the honour with her husband, "You are a stunning artist... Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in trouble if you hadn't."In television, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" made a clean sweep winning all the top three awards in comedy. The show's cast won best ensemble in a comedy series, while Rachel Brosnahan was given the best actress. Tony Shalhoub was named the best actor."This Is Us" cast received the best drama series ensemble honour. Jason Bateman was tapped as best actor in a drama series for "Ozark"and Sandra Oh won best actress for "Killing Eve".Darren Criss' performance in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" earned him the best actor in TV movie or limited series award, while Patricia Arquette received the best actress prize in the category for her role in "Escape at Dannemora". "I thought you were saying (fellow nominee) Patricia Clarkson and I was like, 'Yes!' " Arquette said as she accepted the award. "I'd like to take her acting class." She also thanked special counsel Robert Mueller "and everyone making sure we have sovereignty in the United States of America." PTI SHD RB SHDSHD