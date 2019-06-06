Rana Daggubati Inaugurates a Festival for Teenagers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SONIPAT, India, June 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Film actor and producer Rana Daggubati inaugurated a national festival for teenagers in Sonipat. Hundreds of teenagers gathered for a 5-day summer school called Indic Teen Fest in Sonipat, Delhi NCR. The organizer, IGenPlus, believes that the fest is a unique opportunity for teenagers to explore their interests, meet experts from different fields, make new friends, and get a new perspective of life. Speaking at the fest, Rana reflected on his teenage days and inspired the students to follow their passion. He said every failure is an opportunity to learn. The teenagers asked him several questions about his life including how much time does he spend on social media.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/898996/Rana_Daggubati_Teen_Fest.jpg )The fest is running its second edition in India. 200 teenagers from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, and Delhi NCR have gathered for the Indic Teen Fest. IGenPlus is also organizing future editions in Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Singapore, and Tokyo. Partners for the festival include Sattviko, Gateway Education Sonipat, Fresca, Auric Drinks, Rishihood University, College Dunia and others.Other speakers at the fest include Maheshwer Peri of Career360, Shobhit Mathur of Vision India Foundation, eminent career counselor Parvin Malhotra, stand-up comedian Nitin Gupta, Rakesh Godhwani of IIM Bangalore and many more. The students will also take workshops on skills like business planning, photography, and communication. Soumya Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of IGenPlus, is a young entrepreneur who wants to work for teenagers globally and provide platforms for alternative learning.A parent from Chandigarh says that her daughter is excited for the 5 days as she hopes to learn many new things and meet people from different places. Parent of Arunima, a teenager who is attending the fest, says, "Teenagers are dealing with new issues with the emergence of technology and changes in society. They need special attention so that they can cope with challenges and also prepare themselves for a successful life ahead."About IGenPlus:IGenPlus is a global platform for teenagers which helps them to discover their aptitude, build on their creative skills, expose them to eminent thought leaders, nurture them to become non-linear and trans-disciplinary thinkers and immerse them in cultural experiences.For more information, please visit: https://igenplus.com/ Source: IGenPlus PWRPWR