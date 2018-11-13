Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' to release on Christmas 2019

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Director-producer Karan Johar on Tuesday announced the first part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer "Brahmastra" will hit the theatres in India on Christmas next year.Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure franchise is being produced by Johar through his banner, Dharma Productions.The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers. The team recently completed a shooting schedule in Bulgaria. P11/13/2018 1:46:02 PMTI RB RB SHDSHD