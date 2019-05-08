Ranbir Kapoor practices 'Shiva sessions' for 'Brahmastra'

Berlin, May 8 (PTI) Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently prepping up for "Brahmastra" in Germany, where he is training with movement and culture expert group, Ido Portal.Director of the film Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of the actor practising the moves with his trainer.In the clip, Ranbir's co-star and girlfriend Alia Bhatt can also be seen recording the training process."Shiva Sessions Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. "(More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido... #preplife #traveldiaires #brahmastra," wrote Ayan alongside the video.Last month, the director announced that the release of "Brahmastra" has been pushed to summer 2020.The movie was earlier set to release in this December, but Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. PTI CORR RDSRDS