Ranbir says father Rishi Kapoor will return to Mumbai in a month or two

Mumbai, May 11 ( PTI) Ranbir Kapoor Saturday said his father Rishi Kapoor is in good health and will come home in a month or two.The 66-year-old actor is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York since September last year."He is doing much better and hopefully he should be back in a month or two. His spirits are up. He gets lots of positivity from you all. "It has been a hard one year for him. His desire and only endeavour in life is to act in movies. So this one year sabbatical has been a little setback for him. But he is doing really well for himself," Ranbir told reporters here at an event. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail had revealed early this month on social media that Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor had told PTI, "He is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months. Very soon." Meanwhile, the Kapoor family's iconic RK Studio in Chembur has been acquired by reality firm Godrej Properties to develop luxury flats and retail space.Talking about this, Ranbir said, "RK studio was RK studio because of my grandfather (Raj Kapoor). You feel sad that the studio will not be there any more. RK studios is more in spirit and I think I would like to take the legacy forward by producing films and making movies."Ranbir was talking on the sidelines of an event - 'Panasonic Cricket Dil Se' where children from NGOs were seen playing cricket ith the actor. PTI KKP SHDSHD