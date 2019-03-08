Ranchi-based institute prepares action plan for resumption of coal mining in Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 8 (PTI) An action plan has been prepared by Ranchi-based Central Mine Planning and Design Institute for resumption of coal mining in Meghalaya in line with the directions of the National Green Tribunal, Governor Tathagata Roy said on Friday.He was speaking in the state legislative assembly on the first day of the Budget session.The state government has also framed guidelines for coal mining, the Governor said.Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was also present in the House with his ministers and legislators.The state government had launched a crackdown on illegal coal mining despite a ban imposed by the NGT in 2014 after a major disaster in East Jaintia Hills district when 15 diggers got trapped in a rat-hole mine.Roy said the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has started exploration activity in 1 sq km coal block of Khliehriat-Sutnga for preparation of Geological Report and Feasibility study.The government has framed guidelines for coal mining and an action plan has been prepared by the CMPDI to start coal mining in line with the direction of NGT, he said in hisaddress.The Governor said the government was committed to promote "scientific, secure and environment-friendly" coal mining in the state, complying with all statutory central legislations pertaining to environmental protection and safety of mine workers.Commenting on the rescue operations after the East Jaintia Hills mine tragedy on December 13 last, Roy said thestate government had taken all possible steps in co-ordinationwith the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Disaster Management Department for rescue of the trapped miners.This involved participation of various agencies such as SDRF, NDRF, Odisha Fire Service, Indian Navy, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and Coal India Limited, he said.The Indian Air Force (IAF) helped in air lifting heavyequipment, heavy duty pumps and experts from Chennai,Bhubaneshwar and Ahmedabad till Guwahati airport, the Governor said, adding the Army provided logistical support for the rescue operation.The district administration along with police, fire service and officers of various other departments were fully involved in the rescue operations, Roy added.Although, the rescuers saw five bodies, they could manage to retrieve only two highly-decomposed bodies.On March 1, the team of rescuers from the Navy and Army announced to leave the operation site, 60 days after launching the search operation for tracing the 15 miners trapped in a 370 feet-deep illegal coal mine in a remote area.The state government had announced Rs 1 lakh interimrelief to each of the identified miners trapped in the coal mine owned by Krip Chullet, who was arrested on the following day of the accident. PTI JOP SNS SRY