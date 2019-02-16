Ranchi: Thousands gather to pay tribute to martyred CRPF jawan

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) The mortal remains of CRPF jawan Vijay Soreng arrived at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Saturday amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" by thousands of people who had gathered to pay their last respects to the martyr.Many in the crowd, that included women and children, broke down and others were close to tears as the coffin of 44-year-old Soreng arrived here at around 3.15 pm.Draped in tricolour, the coffin was kept on a platform outside the airport for people to pay their last respects.Several dignitaries including Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Director General of Police D K Pandey and IG (CRPF) Sanjay Lathkar also paid homage to the martyr.Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Urban Development Minister C P Singh, former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, BJP MP Ram Tahal Choudhary, Central Coalfields CMD Gopal Singh, Army officers and several political leaders were also present.Chants of "You will live forever, Vijay Soreng" and "Pakistan Murdabad" filled the air as the coffin was taken to Soreng's native Pharsma village in Gumla district.Soreng is survived by five children and wife, official sources said.On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into their bus in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.Chief Minster Raghubar Das spoke to Soreng's wife on Friday and said the entire state was behind the family, official sources said.Local residents have been holding candlelight marches across the state to pay homage to the martyrs. PTI PVR JM DIVDIV