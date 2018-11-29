Ranveer and Deepika host reception for friends, media

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Newly weds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Wednesday hosted a party for family friends and select media persons. The couple, who got married in two separate ceremonies on November 14 and 15 in Italy, has been on a spree of hosting parties for their near and dear ones who could not attend the wedding. Ranveer and Deepika looked resplendent in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla colour coordinated ensemble. While Deepika wore a white and golden sequinned saree with a heavy 'chunni' covering her head, her husband, known for his unique fashion sense, was seen in a sherwani teamed up with a long skirt. Deepika's family was dressed in white while Ranveer's wore black for the reception held at a suburban five-star hotel here. Before the ceremony, the couple arrived hand-in-hand to pose for camera persons. At the ceremony, Sufi music played in the background as the couple met and greeted all their guests with huge smiles on their faces. They are now set to host another and final reception for their colleagues and friends from Bollywood on December 1. PTI JUR SNESNE