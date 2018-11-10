Ranveer Singh Joins LIKE App to Showcase Fun Videos for Fans

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has recently associated with LIKE app, a venture of BIGO Technology, the popular short video platform with special effects for its Diwali Campaign. Ranveer has been treating his fans to his creative genius since he has joined the app. Using the various funky features available on the app, the actor has been sharing some great videos on the social media. His first video was a creative and lighter take on the character of Khilji from Padmavaat. Dressed in a custom-made Khilji shirt the Bollywood actor gave a new spin to the song 'Khalibali' and re-christened it as 'Khalibali Encore'.In fact, Ranveer shared a very special Diwali video for his fans that was created using the LIKE App. Dressed in the festive fervour the actor grooved to his hit number 'Gallan Goodiyan' from 'Dil Dhadakne Do', followed by festive greetings for his fans.Not only these two videos have been loved by the fans, they have also created a curiosity about the app. With two super-fun videos coming out in the past couple of days, there will be more exciting and fun videos that will follow.Ranveer's posts:https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp1m4NsBI-u/https://www.instagram.com/p/Bpy-gYOBiYn/About LIKE App: LIKE App is a fast-growing social video platform and special effects app created by BIGO Technology PTE. LTD, a developer of video editing, video broadcast and VoIP-related products used around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.like.video/ Download the app here: https://like.onelink.me/FvnB/91c4c00eAbout BIGO Technology:BIGO is a leading mobile internet company dedicated to improve the way people live and communicate. We start with video and vocal technology and service all over the world, today our product line includes live-broadcasting, vocal social media, short video platform and many more. Our products empower people to share their creativity, passion and happiness in life and make the world a better place. For more information about BIGO, visit: https://www.bigo.sg/.Source: BIGO Technology PWRPWR