Ranveer Singh raps his way to the runway at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Ranveer Singh turned the ramp into a 'desi' underground hip hop jam session as walked the runway with "Gully Boy" team and city-based rappers on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.The 33-year-old actor wore a monochrome athleisure attire from the new collection of fashion brand Love Gen, the label started by Bhavana Pandey, Dolly Sidhwani and Nandita Mahtani.Ranveer, along with rapper Naezy and co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, performed on the songs "Apna time aayega" and "Asli hip hop" from Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial."It was a very unique show. Our film is all about music and music was at the heart of our show. There were great performances, live music and the entire gang has authentic rappers. They contributed to every bit of the film," Ranveer said.The actor said he loved the limited edition 'GullyGen' collection, which includes jackets, hoodies, track pants and T-shirts. "I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise, turned right," he added.Zoya and film's producer Ritesh Sidhwani were also present.Post the show, which was held at the JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex here, Ranveer took on the DJ stage and rapped for the crowd present at the venue.The actor, known for his enthusiastic and energetic spirit, left the audience surprised when he broke into an impromptu performance. As fans cheered him on, the Bollywood star crowdsurfed giving the final day of the fashion gala one of the most unforgettable moments.Inspired by the underground rap scene in Mumbai, "Gully Boy" features Ranveer in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Siddhant. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.Produced by Ritesh, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, "Gully Boy" is set to hit the screens on February 14. The LFW concluded Sunday. PTI SHD RDSRDS