Ranveer Singh to endorse Xiaomi smartphones in India

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Monday said it has signed up Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to endorse its range of smartphones in India. The financial details of the partnership and the tenure were not disclosed. "Since majority of India's consumers are still heavily offline based, it's necessary for a brand to be able to establish a meaningful bond with these consumers, in order to gain relevant visibility and create a stronger impact," Xiaomi India Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma told PTI. Therefore, having Ranveer Singh as Xiaomi's brand ambassador for smartphones makes for an incredible partnership, he added. "Although this may seem a rather traditional marketing association, Xiaomi as a brand is known for its unconventional marketing approach, and has created a similar offbeat and quirky campaign with Ranveer, which evidently stands out with Indian consumers," he said. According to Counterpoint, Xiaomi led the smartphone market in India in 2018 with 28 per cent share, followed by Samsung (24 per cent). The hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market witnessed the fastest growth among major markets, expanding by 10 per cent in 2018 over the previous year to over 145 million units, it added. The Chinese player had entered the Indian market through online channel, and has been focussed on aggressively expanding its offline presence over the last many months. PTI SR RVKRVK