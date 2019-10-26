'Ra.One' was life changing in many ways: Anubhav Sinha

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Saturday said his superhero film "Ra.One", featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was a "life changing" experience. "Ra.One", produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, featured Shah Rukh as superhero 'G One' and, although it did not receive favourable reviews, it went on to become a hit on it's release in 2011. Celebrating the eight years of "Ra.One", Sinha wrote on Twitter, "'Ra.One' released this date 8 years back. Thanks for all the love I treasure it. Thanks for all the hate, I learn from it. It was life changing in more ways than one. Thanks Shah Rukh for participating."The film also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal as the titular villain. Sinha has recently wrapped up the filming of his next directorial venture "Thappad", featuring Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next acting project. The actor has been on a break from movies after the dull performance of "Zero". PTI SHDSHD