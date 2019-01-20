Rape accused among two absconders held in J-K

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Two absconders, including a man accused of raping a woman 21 years ago, were arrested in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday. The rape accused, identified as Shadi Lal, a resident of Butla village, was arrested from Bhaderwah in Doda district Saturday, a police official said. He said Lal was wanted in a case registered by Bhaderwah police station in 1997 under Sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Ranbir Panel Code. In another operation, police arrested another absconder Joginder Singh of Maira Jagir village of Akhnoor in the outskirts of Jammu. Singh, who was presently living in Delhi, was arrested by a special team after a long hunt of over 24 years, he said. Singh was involved in a case registered against him in 1997 under various sections of the RPC. PTI TAS SNESNE