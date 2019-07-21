scorecardresearch
Rape accused escapes from police custody; four cops suspended

Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) An accused in a rape case, who was brought at a hospital here for treatment, escaped from police custody, officials said on Sunday.Four policemen escorting him have been suspended for dereliction of duty and a department inquiry ordered against them. Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Chakyas village of Drass in Kargil, was brought to the Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh hospital for treatment from Sub-jail Reasi but managed to give a slip to the accompanying cops on Saturday, the officials said.The accused was under judicial custody for the past two years in connection with a rape case registered against him at police station Mahore in Reasi district, the officials said. PTI TAS DVDV

