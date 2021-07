Jammu, July 1 (PTI) A man, wanted in a three-year-old rape case, has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Monday.The accused, V P Singh, was Sunday arrested from his village, Bhomag in Reasi, they said.Singh had been evading arrest since 2016 after an FIR was registered against him, police said. PTI AB AD AD KJKJ