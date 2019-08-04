Rape-accused Sengar to be produced in Delhi court Monday

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh, are likely to be produced before a Delhi court on August 5. The duo will be produced in the court in pursuance to an order by district judge Dinesh Sharma here. The court has also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on August 6. The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week. Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence. A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family alleged foul play. PTI UK SMNSMN