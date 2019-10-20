Rape accused takes poison as police reach to nab him

Kota (Raj), Oct 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man accused of raping a minor consumed a poisonous substance as police reached to nab him at Jhalawar's Borkeheji village on Sunday, police said. He was hiding at his brother-in-law's house at the time of the incident. He was rushed to a district hospital where he was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that he was stated to be out of danger. Raghuraj Singh, a resident of Khemlakhedi village in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, was wanted in a rape case and a POCSO court had issue warrants against him, said Sunel police station Jitendra Singh Shekhwat. As the rape accused came to know that police had reached the village to nab him, he consumed some poisonous substance and surrendered, the SHO said. The police team came to know about it when he started vomiting, the SHO said. He was given medical treatment and was stated to be out of danger, he added. PTI CORR RDKRDK