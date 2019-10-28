Rape and death of Kerala girls: Activist moves National SC Commission seeking justice

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A Dalit activist has urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to "intervene and render justice" in the case related to the acquittal of those accused of raping and abetting suicide of two minor girls in Kerala. Activist Vipin Krishnan, in a memorandum to the commission here on Monday, alleged that there were lapses in the initial probe conducted in the case by the police. "In fact police have sabotaged the enquiry to help the accused due to which the special POCSO court in Palakkad district acquitted the accused as the prosecution was not able to prove their involvement," he said. The two girls, belonging to Shelvapuram in Attapallam near Walayar in Palakkad district, were aged 11 and nine and found hanged in January and March, 2017 respectively. Post-mortem reports suggested that they were sexually assaulted. The police arrested four people, one of whom was acquitted in September this year, and the remaining three on October 25. The accused were charged with abetment of suicide and rape. PTI JBL SMN