Rape case: Goa court refuses to stay framing of charges against Cong MLA

Panaji, Jun 3 (PTI) A local court Monday refused tostay the framing of charges against Congress MLA AtanasioMonserratte, accused of raping a minor girl in 2016.District and Sessions Judge Sherin Paul dismissedthe application filed by Monserratte seeking to drop chargesagainst him.The Women's Police Station had, last year, filed a250-page charge sheet in North Goa District Court againstMonserratte under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children fromSexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The MLA was also booked under Information TechnologyAct for use of cell phone in the alleged crime.Monserratte had moved the application last monthseeking dropping of charges.After the court order Monday, Monserratte claimed hewas innocent and said he would move the High Court seeking an expeditious trial."I will move the High Court seeking to expedite trialin the case. I don't mind if the trial is held on a day-to-daybasis," he said.Monserrate won from Panaji Assembly constituency in abypoll held on May 19, the result of which was declared on May 23. PTI RPS BNM RCJ