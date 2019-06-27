Rape case registered against Pancholi

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Mumbai police Thursday registered a case of rape against Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi following a complaint by a woman actor.He has not been questioned yet.Suburban Versova police registered the case under IPC section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions after recording the statement of the woman, a senior policeofficial said.The woman's sister had submitted an application in April to police, alleging that Pancholi exploited and abused her sister where they were allegedly in a relationship adecade ago. PTI AVI KRK ZMN