Rape convict gets 2-yr RI for molesting minor girl in Maha

/R Thane, May 6 (PTI) A 57-year-old man, earlier convicted in a rape case, has been awarded two years' rigorous imprisonment by a court in Thane district of Maharashtra for molesting a minor girl residing in his neighbourhood. District Judge S A Sinha in her order on Saturday pronounced Arif Ahmed Memon, a labourer, guilty under Indian Penal Code section 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures). The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on him. According to the prosecution, on May 17, 2017, the accused touched the girl, then aged 12 years, inappropriately while she was sitting outside her house in a locality in Bhiwandi town here. The prosecution also informed that the accused was in 2010 convicted by a court under IPC Section 376 (rape) and served seven years' rigorous imprisonment in that case. In the molestation case, the prosecution examined three witnesses -- the victim, her mother and the investigating officer. After hearing both the sides, the judge observed that the accused was a repeat offender. The prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the charges against the accused who needs to be sentenced, she said in the order. PTI CORR GK AQS