'Rape victim' attempts suicide in Rajasthan police station

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) An alleged rape victim attempted suicide at a police station here on Sunday, officials said. The woman demanded the arrest of one Ravindra Singh, her husband's cousin brother, for allegedly raping her in 2015, they said. She sustained nearly 60 per cent burn injuries and was being treated at SMS Government Hospital here, police said. The woman reached Vaishali Nagar Police Station on Sunday along with her son and poured some inflammable liquid and set herself on fire, police said. "Police immediately rushed her to SMS Hospital for treatment with nearly 60 per cent burn injuries," said Circle Officer Raisingh Beniwal. A constable also received burn injuries in the attempt to save the woman and he is also receiving treatment. On June 5, the woman, 36, lodged an FIR against Ravindra Singh with Vaishali Nagar Police Station, officials said. Singh was not arrested. "Investigation in the rape case lodged by the woman is going on," Beniwal added. PTI SDA INDIND