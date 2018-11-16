Rapper Lil Xan announces he's going to rehab

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Rapper Lil Xan has announced that he plans to check into rehab and is happy with this choice. The 22-year-old "Betrayed" rapper, whose real name is Diego Leanos, shared the news with his fans on Instagram Thursday."I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice," he told his social media followers. "I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!" Lil Xan suggested in the comments section of his post that he may change his stage name, which derives from his Xanax addiction, after his time in rehab. In response to a fan who asked, "Will your name still be Lil Xan?" the star commented, "DIEGO".The rapper had been working on a tribute album for Mac Miller, who passed away in September at the age of 26. PTI SHDSHD