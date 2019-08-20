Rare books, maps and manuscripts to go under the hammer at online auction

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Books, maps and manuscripts from the twilight years of Indian ruler Tipu Sultan will be among the collection of rare books that will go under the hammer at an upcoming online sale by Mumbai-based auction house Prinseps. The literature on Tipu Sultan will include a book titled, "A Narrative Of The Campaign In India, Which Terminated The War With Tippoo Sultan, In 1792", and two maps of the Sultan's territories, one dated 1792, and the other dated 1799. While the book has an upper estimate of Rs 3,90,000, the maps are expected to fetch anything between Rs 90,000 - 1,20,000, each. Scheduled to be held on September 4-5, the auction will feature a selection of books that cover a period of nearly 400 years, the oldest book being "De Vita Caesarum" (The Twelve Caesars), which dates back to 1605.The tome that is considered to be a text of historic importance is a biographical chronicle of the Caesars of Rome. It is estimated between Rs 40,000 - 50,000."The lots have been primarily obtained from the collection of renowned collector Sunil Baboo, whose meticulously documented collection developed from his travels across Europe and the United States of America," the auction house said in a statement. Also on offer will be "The Works of Sir William Jones" (1799) by Lady Anna Marie Shipley Jones, who founded The Asiatic Society of India in Bombay and Calcutta. This first edition copy of Jones' six-volume work carries a series of engravings as well as William Jones translations of "Hitopadesa" and Kalidasas "Shakuntala".It is estimated at Rs 7,25,000 - 9,50,000.Other key lots will cover the history of conquests in India, including the first edition print of "Narrative of the War on the Coast of Coromandel" (1756) by Richard Owen Cambridge that talks about the French conquests.It is expected to fetch Rs 3,45,000 - 4,50,000. A preview of the key highlights was held recently at the Taj Art Gallery in Mumbai. PTI TRS MAHMAH