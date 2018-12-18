Rashid thanks Amnesty, OIC for condemning Pulwama killings

Srinagar, Dec 18 (PTI) Former MLA from Langate in Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Tuesday welcomed the statements by the Amnesty over the killing of seven "civilians" in security forces' firing in Pulwama on Saturday, but said such international institutions need to move beyond words and play their role in "ending bloodshed in the valley. We, the people of Kashmir, thank OIC and Amnesty International for condemning the Pulwama killings. But let me make them a humble request that they need to move beyond words. Our wounds cannot be healed with words, Rashid told reporters here.The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief said the international community should see the sufferings of Kashmiris through humanitarian prism and play their role in ending bloodshed by moving beyond words.Rashid said Governor S P Malik, his advisors and security apparatus must own the moral responsibility of Pulwama killings. Seven "stone-peltors" died Saturday when security forces opened fire at a mob that had thronged the site of an encounter in Pulwama district in which three terrorists were killed and an Army jawan was martyred. Hitting out at Army chief General Bipin Rawat, the former MLA said the way he has been threatening Kashmiris and trying to abuse everyone who dares to speak against barbarism, he is simply lowering his stature." The AIP chief said it was strange that on one hand, the Governor, his Advisor incharge of security, the state's DGP, ADGP law and order and the Army chief were justifying civilian killings by saying that those killed were stone-pelters, but on the other hand express sympathy over the loss of lives. PTI SSB MIJ RCJ