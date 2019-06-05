Rashly-driven car rams into crowd outside mosque, no casualties: Police

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Several people, who were coming out of a mosque after offering Eid prayers on Wednesday, had a close shave after a rashly-driven car rammed into a crowd in east Delhi's Shahdara area, police said."No injury was reported in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.During investigation, it was found that the vehicle was stolen from an area in Madhu Vihar on May 30, police said, adding that the driver sped away fearing he would be caught.The officer said a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 307 (attempt to murder)at the Jagatpuri police station. Police are trying to nab the driver, Yadav said.Information about the incident was received around 8.30 am.It was reported that a white Honda City car had hit several devotees who were coming out of the mosque in the Khureji area after offering namaz, according to a senior officer.However, Yadav said, "No casualty was reported in the incident." "The driver managed to escape. We have procured CCTV footage in which the car is seen entering the area and fleeing," another officer said.After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk and blocked traffic in the area for an hour. The crowed threw stones at a DTC bus and smashed its windshield, police said. The crowd was dispersed swiftly after police assured them of strict action against the accused and the situation brought under control. PTI NIT NIT ANBANB