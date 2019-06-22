Rashmi Trivedi’s new book about love, relationship, fate

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A new book explores the lives of three orphans, who grew up in a childcare centre and then shared a flat, their love interests and how fate shapes their future."From Ashes To Dreams" by Rashmi Trivedi talks about Naina, Kusum and Raghav, who were left by their parents at the orphanage run by a woman named Shanti Amma on the same day.The main character Naina is at the crossroad. As an orphan, she did not have much to look forward to in life, until she fell in love. Love gave her wings and she started to fly, only to come crashing down as the wind beneath her wings turned into a storm.She tries to put an end to her now wretched existence, but fate has some other plans for her.She comes to know that she has limited time to live and decides to start living everyday instead of merely surviving.Naina lives every moment without worrying about the future she does not have or the past that could not be undone. She falls in love once again, this time with life! Will fate respect her fortitude?The book, published by BlueRose, seeks to answer. PTI ZMN RBRB