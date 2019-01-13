Rashrtiya Bajrang Dal protests against Rohingya, Bangladeshi immigrants in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Activists of right-wing group, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD), on Sunday staged a demonstration here against illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants and gave Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik a week's ultimatum to deport them.The protesters, some of whom wielded tridents, placards and the national flag, assembled outside a mall along Narwal bypass, not far from where a settlement of Rohingya Muslims is located.They raised slogans in support of their demand for eviction of the illegal immigrants and later dispersed peacefully.RBD state president Rakesh Bajrangi said the protest should serve as a "warning" to the governor-led administration.He claimed the presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals in the state posed a threat to national security.The RBD has given the governor a week's time to take measures for the early deportation of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals. If the government fails to fulfil the demand, there will be a bigger agitation involving local residents, he added.Bajrangi claimed these illegal immigrants were involved in criminal activities like drug peddling and posed a threat to the region's culture. PTI TAS DIVDIV