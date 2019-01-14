Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mughal Gardens to remain close for public from Jan 25-27

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Mughal Gardens will remain closed for public from January 25 to 27 due to rehearsals for the forthcoming Republic Day parade, an official statement said Monday.The change of guard ceremony will also not take place between January 19 and February 2, 2019 (i.e. January 19, 20, 26, 27 and February 2), due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade, Beating Retreat ceremony and Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas celebrations, the statement by the President's office said. PTI AKV AKV SOMSOM