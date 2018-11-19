Rashtrapati Bhawan turns blue in solidarity with child rights

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Rashtrapati Bhawan went blue on the eve of the World Children's Day to show solidarity with chid rights.Several monuments, buildings, corporates, educational institutions across the world will go blue in support of the UNICEF's Go Blue campaign.It has urged people to wear something blue on the occasion Tuesday to show support for child rights as the theme of the World Children's Day this year is to keep children safe and protected."I encourage everyone around India to go blue for children. We are going to focus on the issue of schools being places where children feel safe, protected and able to fulfil their potential," UNICEF'scountry representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque said.Haque said, "It is a matter of how to keep children free of any form of abuse that either affects them physically psychologically or socially and we all have a role to play. In the care we give children, in the way we interact with them and use all our resources all our thinking to make the world better for them." The Rashtrapati Bhawan, Bhopal Gate and Raja Bhoj statue turned blue for the occasion. PTI UZM DPB