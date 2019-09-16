Rashtriya Shamavani Parv: CM Kejriwal seeks forgiveness from 'those he hurt unknowingly'

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought forgiveness from "anyone he had hurt through any of his statements or works" on the occasion of "Rashtriya Shamavani Parv" observed by the Jain community, On this day, followers of Jainism seek forgiveness or forgive. Addressing an event on the lawns of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal also said his government had been "following the path of dharma" and had been able to give good education to underprivileged children and affordable health care services to the poor with the help of the taxpayers' money. "On the occasion of Shamavani Parv, I seek forgiveness from those who I have hurt knowingly or unknowingly through any of my statements or works... I hope you will find it in your heart to forgive me," he said. Thanking taxpayers, Kejriwal said, "You people elected me. My government is following the path of dharma. With the help of the taxes paid by you, we have able to reduce electricity rates and provide free water supply to help the common man in these times of inflation." PTI GVS ANBANB