Rasika Dugal: At home with digital space

By Komal Panchamatia Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Many of Rasika Dugal's recent acclaimed performances have featured in web series -- "Delhi Crime", "Mirzapur" and "Made in Heaven" -- and the actor says she enjoys working on diverse projects that the digital medium offers.Good content is the new formula, the actor said."It is exciting to see the different genres that audiences want to watch. The response to a show like 'Mirzapur' last year and to 'Delhi Crime' earlier this year was so encouraging and a proof that good content is the new formula. I am enjoying the abundance and variety of work on the web," Rasika told PTI in an interview.The actor, who plays Beena Tripathi in "Mirzapur", Amazon's gangster drama series, said she had fun discovering newer sides of her character in the upcoming second season.Talking about "Delhi Crime", in which she played a Delhi Police officer, Rasika said creator-director Richie Mehta has an interesting journey planned for her character, Neeti Singh."Season one was a very immersive experience and I look forward to starting work on season two soon," she added.The 34-year-old actor will next be seen in Hotstar Special, "Out of Love", which also features Purab Kohli. It will premiere on November 22.Based on British series "Doctor Foster", the story follows the life of Dr Meera Kapoor (Rasika) after she finds out that her husband (Purab) is cheating on her.Rasika believes infidelity is a common phenomenon but not many talk about it openly."The story examines the nuances of a relationship that has seen infidelity and its effect on the individuals involved. Infidelity is a fairly common occurrence in society but very often not spoken about. It was an experience for me to try and understand the grief and humiliation that Meera would be feeling while she tries to find her way with strength and dignity."In terms of films, the "Manto" actor said she had an interesting mix of upcoming projects -- comedy "Lootcase" and a feature tentatively titled "Fairy Folk". Rasika will begin shooting a new film in February.