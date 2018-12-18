Rath yatra row: Cal HC asks govt to submit footage of meeting with BJP team

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court onTuesday asked the West Bengal government to submit the footage of its meeting with state BJP leaders over the party'sproposed 'rath yatra', permission for which was denied by the administration last week.The saffron party on Monday moved the high court with a fresh plea, challenging the West Bengal government'sdecision to deny permission to the 'yatra'.Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, upon hearing the BJPcounsel, directed state counsel Advocate General Kishore Duttato submit on Wednesday the video recording of the meeting,which was conducted on an earlier direction of the court'sdivision bench.Earlier, a single-judge bench had refused permissionto the BJP to hold the yatra, following which the party hadapproached the division bench.The division bench on December 7 asked the West Bengalchief secretary, the home secretary and the director generalof police to hold a meeting with three representatives of theBJP and take a decision on the 'yatra' by December 14.The state government, after parleys with the three-member team, refused permission for the yatra on December 15on the ground that it might lead to communal tension.Appearing for the BJP, counsel S K Kapoor on Tuesdaysaid that the 'rath yatra' would be a purely politicalmovement, highlighting the lack of democracy in the state andthe other problems inflicting its people.Kapoor submitted that the party representatives hadtold the state government officials that the 'yatra' had noreligious connection to it.He also claimed that the state government's decisionwas a biased and pre-determined one.The court adjourned the hearing on the matter tillWednesday, when it will hear the submission of the stategovernment.The BJP had proposed to take out three 'rath yatras',scheduled to be flagged off by party president Amit Shah, fromas many places in Bengal.The chariots were meant to travel to all 42parliamentary constituencies in the state over the next one-and-a-half months. PTI AMR RMS ANBANB