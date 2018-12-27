Rathore lauds officials for taking govt schemes to masses in innovative ways

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Thursday lauded his ministry officials for displaying great initiative in taking government schemes to the masses in innovative ways.He made the remarks while releasing an administrative handbook of the ministry.The handbook is a blend of a telephone directory and a diary, and displays contact details of all officers of the ministry and media units, including, inter-alia, the Press Information Bureau, Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Registrar of Newspapers for India, DD News, NSD -- All India Radio, Publications Division, Electronic Media and Monitoring Centre, among other departments.The minister appreciated the work of the I&B ministry officials for displaying great initiative in taking the schemes of the government to the masses in new and innovative ways. He complimented the officials for breaking silos and working in coordination across departments.Amit Khare, Secretary, I&B Ministry, also lauded the officials for displaying tremendous team spirit in organisation of events such as the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the release of books on selected speeches of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI ASK SRY