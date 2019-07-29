Ratul Puri Continues to Support ED Investigation in Augusta Westland Case

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrary to vested incorrect news in a certain section of the media, Ratul Puri Chairman Hindustan Power continues to support the investigation carried by the ED. He neither ran away from the ED premises nor is he incommunicado. The court will be hearing his plea on 29th July, Monday. Ratul Puri strongly denies any connection to Augusta Westland or any other defence deal. PWRPWR