Rave party busted in Delhi's Chhattarpur

(Eds: Additional details) New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Delhi Excise Department and police busted a rave party being held illegally in Chhattarpur here, a government official said Sunday.The joint raid was carried out late Saturday night following a tip-off about alleged violation of excise liquor's licence and the police arrested three persons, including one of the the main coordinators of party.The venue, a big hall, belonged to a fashion designing company, the official said.Several bottles of alcohol and a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were seized during the raid on the premises of the sprawling mill compound, the official said.Police said they also seized 17 dark brown pills, 21 pink colour tablets, cash worth Rs 5.43 lakh from the sale proceeds of liquor, pills and entry fees charged by the organisers.According to the excise department, minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of those attendees were from Gurgoan, Faridabad (both in Haryana), and Noida in Uttar Pradesh."We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," a department official said.The police ascertained the organisers were charging Rs 500 from each of the guests for the liquor and beer being served there.According to the police, Pulkit, on of the main coordinators of the party, claimed they had valid liquor licence P-10 for the purpose of serving a limited quantity of beer and liquor.However, a huge quantity, more than the numbers mentioned in the licence, of hard liquor such as whiskey and vodka were found at the make shift counters, police said."Pulkit was arrested along with the cashier and driver of the SUV in which liquor in violation of licence terms was found," a senior police officer said.Police said the entire event was organised by one Gaurav Mavi of Noida and Ali, also a resident of Noida, both dealing in property business. They fled the spot as the raid was conducted, the officer said.The Delhi Police has registered cases under appropriate sections of the Excise and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Mehrauli police station, adding further investigation in the matter is underway.