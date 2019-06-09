Rave party busted in Delhi's Chhattarpur, 8 held

(Eds: Additional details on arrests) New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Delhi Excise Department and police busted a rave party being held illegally in Chhattarpur here, arresting eight people including the main coordinators of the event, a government official said Sunday.Police said the organisers used social media platforms including WhatsApp to invite youths into the party.The joint raid was carried out late Saturday night following a tip-off about alleged violation of liquor licence, and among the eight arrested by the police is Pulkit Rastogi, one of the main coordinators of party, police said. While the two organisers -- Gaurav Mavi and Ali Chitley -- are absconding.The venue, a big hall, belonged to a fashion designing company, the official said.Alcohol bottles and a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were seized during the raid on the premises of the sprawling mill compound, the official said.Police said they also seized 17 dark brown pills, 21 pink colour tablets, cash worth Rs 5.43 lakh from the sale proceeds of liquor, pills and entry fees charged by the organisers.According to the excise department, minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of the attendees were from Gurgoan, Faridabad (both in Haryana), and Noida in Uttar Pradesh."We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," a department official said.The police ascertained the organisers were charging Rs 500 from each of the guests for the liquor and beer being served there.According to the police, Rastogi claimed they had a P-10 liquor licence for serving a limited quantity of beer and liquor.However, a huge quantity, more than the numbers mentioned in the licence, of hard liquor such as whiskey and vodka were found at the make shift counters, police said."Pulkit Rastogi was arrested along with the cashier, and the driver of the SUV in which liquor was found in violation of licence terms," a senior police officer said.The officer added that in total, eight persons including main accused Pulkit Rastogi, Manish Tomar, Jai Kumar, Piyush Dutta and Nawal Goel have been arrested. Police said the entire event was organised by one Gaurav Mavi of Noida and Ali Chitley, also a resident of Noida, both in property business. They fled the spot as the raid was conducted, the officer said.The Delhi Police has registered cases under appropriate sections of the Excise and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Mehrauli police station, the official said, adding further investigation in the matter is underway. PTI AMP/BUN AMP TIRTIR