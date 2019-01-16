Ravi Shankar Prasad stable: AIIMS sources

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is admitted to AIIMS, has been shifted out of the ICU and is stable, hospital sources said Wednesday.Prasad was admitted to the hospital Monday following complaints of nasal congestion.He has been shifted to old private ward and is out of the intensive care unit. His condition is stable, a source said.The Union Law and Justice minister is admitted in the pulmonary medicine department. PTI PLB UZM KJ