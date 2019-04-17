Ravinder Kumar Passi appointed chairman of EPCH

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Ravinder Kumar Passi has been elevated to the post of chairman of the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), the body said on Wednesday. Passi, who was previously the vice chairman of EPCH, has taken charge as the chairman from his predecessor O P Prahladka. Passi has been associated with EPCH since its inception and had earlier served as its chairman during 2001 and 2002. Handicraft exports rose 15.46 per cent to Rs 26,590.25 crore during 2018-19 (provisional) from Rs 23,029.36 crore in 2017-18. PTI RSN RVKRVK